Maltese Paralympians Vlada Kravchenko And Thomas Borg Complete First Round Of Races

Malta’s two Paralympian athletes, swimmer Vlada Kravchenko and runner Thomas Borg, completed their first round of games at the Tokyo games this morning.

Kravchenko, 29, competed in the 50m women’s butterfly heats, finishing seventh out of seven, while Borg, 19, competed in the 100m men’s 100m heats, finishing seventh out of eight.

Borg’s run was impressive in its own right, though, with the Maltese teenager setting a Personal Best time of 12.01 seconds. “Would have liked to break the 12-second mark but happy nonetheless,” he said on Instagram following the admirable feat. “Looking forward to the 400-metre next week!”

Kravchenko will swim again on 30th August while Borg will end Malta’s duties at the games with a race on 3rd September.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games were always going to be tough for Malta, the smallest country participating at the tournament.