Swimmer Andrew Chetcuti Finishes Second In 100-Metre Freestyle Heat At Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Maltese swimmer Andrew Chetcuti finished second in his 100-metre freestyle heat at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Chetcuti finished with a time of 51.47 seconds which is 0.95 seconds behind first-place Mokhtar Al-Yamani from Yemen, who finished with a time of 50.52.

Despite the impressive result, which saw Chetcuti finish ahead of six others in his group, the Maltese swimmer did not manage to progress to the semifinals in what is undoubtedly one of the most competitive disciplines at the Olympics. The 100-metre freestyle consisted of nine heats with the best 16 making it through to the semifinals. It included the likes of USA’s Caeleb Dressel and Australia’s Kyle Chalmers.

With the heats coming to a close, Chetcuti will close the chapter on his third consecutive Olympic Games for Malta. The 28-year-old flag-bearer joins fellow swimmer Sasha Gatt, weightlifter Yazmin Zammit Stevens and badminton player Matthew Abela who have all concluded their duties at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Indoor pistol shooter Eleanor Bezzina will compete in the 25-metre pistol qualification on Thursday and Carla Scicluna will be competing in the 100-metre heat on Friday. Share this post to congratulate Andrew Chetcuti on his performance!