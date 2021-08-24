Tokyo Paralympic Games Start Today! Tune In To Watch Two Maltese Athletes Smash It

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games are kicking off today with the Opening Ceremony and you can tune in to watch our very own eager para-athletes represent our eternally sunny island.

The games start today and finish on 5th September with the highly anticipated Closing Ceremony, otherwise referred to as the medal event.

The para-athletes representing Malta are 19-year-old Thomas Borg and 29-year-old Vladyslava Kravchenko. They’ll be competing in two events each and they’ll be accompanied by their coaches and members of the Malta Paralympic Committee.

The pair have been preparing both physically and mentally for this impressive feat and they intend to smash personal and national records.

Tokyo 2020 is making history since it’s the first time since 1980 that Malta will have more than one para-athlete competing at the prestigious games.

The schedule is as follows:

On the 27th August, Kravchenko, a para-swimmer, will be competing in the S5 class at 3am (GMT+2). While para-runner Borg will compete at 5:30 am (GMT+2) in the T47 classification race.

Three days later Kravchenko will swim once again at 3am (GMT+2).