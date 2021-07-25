WATCH: Young Maltese Swimmer Sasha Gatt Makes Olympics Debut, Places Sixth In 400m Freestyle Heats
Young Maltese swimmer Sasha Gatt made her debut at the Olympics earlier this afternoon, finishing sixth in her 400m qualifying heat.
Gatt, 16, finished the race in four minutes 19.75 seconds, slightly slower than her personal best of 4:18.58.
The heat was won by Liechtenstein’s Julia Hassler in a time of four minutes 6.98 seconds.
Gatt is the third of Malta’s athletes to compete today after Eleonor Bezzina and Matthew Abela both in action in their respective disciplines.
Up next for Gatt is the 1,500 freestyle heats on Monday.
Earlier this month, Gatt set a new national record at the European Junior Championships in Rome, finishing the race in 16 minutes 50.47 seconds.
