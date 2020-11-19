One Maltese Handball Team Is Taking On European Heavyweights For A Shot At Glory… Watch It Live On Lovin Malta

You can watch the nail-bitting showdown on both Lovin Malta facebook page. Or better yet – cast it from your mobile or laptop on to you TV!

Both matches will be played right here on home soil because of COVID-19 restrictions, with the second leg taking place on Sunday 22nd November at 6pm.

Tomorrow, Friday 20th November, at 6pm the women’s team of the Kavallieri Handball Club takes on A.C. PAOK from Greece in a double-header to determine who will make it into the prestigious European Cup, one of the world’s biggest handball competitions.

Lovin Malta’s news stream of live sports kicks off with a bang this week with one Maltese handball team facing off against European heavyweights to etch themselves and the nation into history books.

Only 2 days left for the first leg between Kavallieri RS2 and A.C. PAOK! Our team is super excited!! 🤗

After months of preparation, Kavallieri will be buzzing with the opportunity to win but will undoubtedly miss the loud chants of supporters in the crowd. Competing at such a high level is not easy and they need all the help they can get!

Here’s where Lovin Malta is stepping in, promising to bring fans and newcomers alike closer to the nation’s sports heroes. With the help of AMA Livestream Ltd, you can watch both games from the comfort of your own home.

It’s part of a new exciting venture to put a spotlight of the nation’s sports heroes whether that’s handball, football, basketball, rugby, waterpolo or the many other sports that fail to get the attention they deserve.

So put your COVID-19-restricted time to good use and make this quasi-lockdown the perfect opportunity to support Maltese athletes. Who knows? You might even find a new passion!

Make sure you tune in on Friday 20th November at 6pm and Sunday 22nd November at 6pm to watch Kavallieri take on PAOK in what could be a once-in-a-lifetime watch.

And more importantly, let us know what you think about the coverage!

