Over One Year Later, Football Fans Finally Return To Stadiums As Maltese Clubs Gear Up For Europa Conference League

After well over a year of venues being closed, local football fans were finally welcomed back into stadiums today and it kicked off with a historic game as Mosta FC beat Spartak Trnava in the first match of the newly-formed UEFA Europa Conference League.

Football is back… and so are the fans, but in a limited and controlled environment laid out by health authorities in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the new regulations, only persons in possession of a match ticket and vaccination certificate will be allowed to enter the stadium.

Moreover, those attending will have to provide some form of identification document and will be requested to provide contact details for contact tracing purposes. Attendees will also have to wear a facemask and respect social distancing.

A total of 200 people will be allowed to return to Centenary Stadium for the upcoming UEFA Club competition matches, split into “bubbles” of 100 people according to new health guidelines.

In the first game back, Mosta FC faced Spartak Trnava and managed to pull off an incredible 3-2 upset over the Slovakian giants.