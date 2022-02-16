‘Remedy’ For Cancelled Malta Marathon Could Be Found, Ian Borg Says

Malta’s government is working to find a “remedy” to stop the cancellation of the Malta Marathon, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg has revealed.

Speaking to The Times of Malta, Borg hinted that a solution could soon be found and that more information will be communicated shortly.

The Malta Marathon was called off following a meeting between the organisers of the event, the Malta Marathon Organising Committee (MMOC), and Transport Malta (TM).

Transport Malta held their ground against the route proposed by the organisers. A long-standing point of contention between the parties, with the MMOC alleging that the route proposed by TM could potentially endanger lives, and even cause problems for drivers.

In the past 37 years of the Malta Marathon’s existence, this marks the third time that this event will not take place. The event was cancelled in 2019 due to harsh weather conditions, in 2021 due to COVID-19 and again this year.

