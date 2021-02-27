Rising Star Francesca Curmi Makes It Into Monastir Finals After Stunning Comeback Win

One of Malta’s most promising young sports stars has just made her way into the finals of a leading tennis tournament.

At just 18 years of age, Francesca Curmi has made history as the first Maltese tennis player to make it into the finals of a Futures event in Monastir, Tunisia, having beaten W. Morvayova 2 – 0.

She will now face off against Poland’s Weronika Falkowska tomorrow.

“All Maltese tennis enthusiasts will surely be rooting for Francesca when tomorrow she plays against another more quoted player,” the Malta Tennis Federation said, while praising Curmi for her talent. “We augur that she puts in another great performance and that this serves as a stepping stone for a bright future – one that will be a testament for all the sacrifices and the hard work she is putting in.”