Watch: Rossoneri Fans Light Up Malta’s Streets As AC Milan Clinch Serie A Title
Rossoneri from every corner of the island went wild celebrating AC Milan’s long-anticipated 2021/22 Serie A title win.
The massive moment came after a 3-0 away win to Sassuolo, and it wasn’t long after that people began painting the town red.
Festivities began at the local Milan supporters club, but later seeped into the streets of Ħamrun. Eventually, Throngs of Milan fans were seen partying in true Maltese fashion. Fireworks, flares, chanting, music, alcohol, the whole shebang.
With Malta having its own fair share of rossoneri supporters, the roads were quick to be filled in what turned out to be one huge event.
It became the 19th Serie A title for the Diavoli, and the first in 11 years, nine of which were won by Italian giants Juventus, and one by local rivals Inter Milan.
@lovinmaltaofficial Awesome scenes last night courtesy of Milan Club Malta 1979 ❤️🖤 #fypmalta #fyp #malta #milan #league #seriea #scudetto #streetparty #celebrations #football #hamrun #lovinmalta #supporters ♬ original sound – Lovin Malta
Milan bagged an easy 3-0 against Sampdoria in the final game of the season, leaving them two points above second-placed Inter.
The emphatic win was masterminded by coach Stefano Pioli, who was appointed in controversial circumstances having managed Inter in the season prior.
Milan and Inter are both tied with 19 Serie A titles each, second behind Juventus, who won 36 titles. This season, Juventus trailed in at fourth, qualifying for next year’s champion’s league with a narrow margin. They will be joined by Napoli, who placed third.
