Watch: Rossoneri Fans Light Up Malta’s Streets As AC Milan Clinch Serie A Title

Rossoneri from every corner of the island went wild celebrating AC Milan’s long-anticipated 2021/22 Serie A title win.

The massive moment came after a 3-0 away win to Sassuolo, and it wasn’t long after that people began painting the town red.

Festivities began at the local Milan supporters club, but later seeped into the streets of Ħamrun. Eventually, Throngs of Milan fans were seen partying in true Maltese fashion. Fireworks, flares, chanting, music, alcohol, the whole shebang.

With Malta having its own fair share of rossoneri supporters, the roads were quick to be filled in what turned out to be one huge event.

It became the 19th Serie A title for the Diavoli, and the first in 11 years, nine of which were won by Italian giants Juventus, and one by local rivals Inter Milan.