‘Shame On TVM’: Birgu Club Warns Station Breaking The Law By Not Airing Freedom Day Regatta
One of Malta’s professional rowing clubs has warned TVM is breaking the law by deciding not to broadcast tomorrow’s Freedom Day Regatta.
“The Malta Rowing Association and clubs had agreed for there to be boats across the entire quay, with TVM broadcasting the race for the enjoyment of the public, as well as those clubs who used to operate in Valletta [and could therefore watch the regatta with their own eyes] but who will now operate in warehouses,” the Birgu Regatta club said today.
“However, 48 hours before the race, PBS informed the association that the regatta won’t be broadcast, a bare-faced breach of the Broadcasting Act. Not only is it extremely arrogant, and disrespectful to supporters and the people of Cottonera and surrounding areas, but it also goes against the law.”
“It’s as though this is happening to destroy this tradition and national event. We hope common sense triumphs because it’s gone too far.”
The professional Freedom Day Regatta has been taking place at the Grand Harbour since 1955 but the last two editions had to be cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s event also faced hiccups after Transport Malta gave two cruise ships permission to berth at the Pinto 4 and 5 wharfs on the day of the race, a decision that was criticised by regatta clubs.
A compromise was eventually found, with the regatta course altered to allow the cruise ships to berth. The Malta Rowing Association said it accepted this situation out of love for the traditional race, but only on condition that it doesn’t repeat itself.
Cover photo: Birgu Regatta Club
Should TVM air the Freedom Day Regatta?