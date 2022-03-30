‘Shame On TVM’: Birgu Club Warns Station Breaking The Law By Not Airing Freedom Day Regatta 

One of Malta’s professional rowing clubs has warned TVM is breaking the law by deciding not to broadcast tomorrow’s Freedom Day Regatta.

“The Malta Rowing Association and clubs had agreed for there to be boats across the entire quay, with TVM broadcasting the race for the enjoyment of the public, as well as those clubs who used to operate in Valletta [and could therefore watch the regatta with their own eyes] but who will now operate in warehouses,” the Birgu Regatta club said today.

“However, 48 hours before the race, PBS informed the association that the regatta won’t be broadcast, a bare-faced breach of the Broadcasting Act. Not only is it extremely arrogant, and disrespectful to supporters and the people of Cottonera and surrounding areas, but it also goes against the law.”