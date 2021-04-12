Sophie Abela Makes History After Becoming First Maltese Basketball Player To Win US Regional Tournament

Basketball player Sophie Abela has made history after becoming the first Maltese to win a regional JUCO tournament in the United States.

The Otero Rattlers beat Casper College 94-89 last Saturday to hand them the overtime win in the 2021 Region IX Tournament. Abela contributed two points, two assists and a steal in OJC’s victory over Casper.

“Against all odds, Region IX Champions,” Abela said on Instagram.

After going down 75-77 with just 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Otero’s Krystina Hagood managed to sink a three-pointer to send the game into overtime.

It was in overtime that OJC managed to take control of the game and claim victory at home, crowning them champions.

As such, Abela, who has been a standout star for OJC over the season, has become the first Maltese person to win a postseason tournament in the US.

Last month, the Maltese basketball player proved instrumental in OJC’s win against eighth-ranked Nebraska Community College over the weekend, scoring a total of 18 points and producing the game-winning assist.

