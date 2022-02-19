Sport Malta Marathon Route Deemed Safe And Acceptable, Organisers Announce
Sport Malta and Transport Malta have announced that a marathon they are organising following the cancellation of the annual Malta Marathon has been deemed safe by several stakeholders.
In a statement this evening, the two government entities said that a Traffic Management Committee meeting was held at Transport Malta’s offices last Thursday to discuss two potential marathon routes.
Representatives from the police, Mater Dei’s emergency department, the Malta Tourism Authority, the Malta Chamber for SMEs, the St Julian’s and Sliema business community, public transport, Civil Protection Department, Disability Commission, Infrastructure Malta and Transport Malta were all present.
One of the routes was the traditional Malta Marathon route proposed by its organiser Joe Micallef and the second one a route proposed by Transport Malta, which Malta Marathon organisers warned was deemed unacceptable by Mater Dei’s emergency department, the Malta Red Cross and the Malta Traffic Police.
However, Sport Malta and Transport Malta insisted that this was not the case.
“The members unanimously agreed that the route proposed by Transport Malta was safe, caused fewer inconveniences, didn’t disrupt public transport and is acceptable for athletes,” they said.
Micallef today withdrew his initial decision to form part of the organising panel for the new race, describing his endorsement as “hasty” and one which placed “emotions over logic”.
