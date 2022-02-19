Sport Malta Marathon Route Deemed Safe And Acceptable, Organisers Announce 

Sport Malta and Transport Malta have announced that a marathon they are organising following the cancellation of the annual Malta Marathon has been deemed safe by several stakeholders.

In a statement this evening, the two government entities said that a Traffic Management Committee meeting was held at Transport Malta’s offices last Thursday to discuss two potential marathon routes.

Representatives from the police, Mater Dei’s emergency department, the Malta Tourism Authority, the Malta Chamber for SMEs, the St Julian’s and Sliema business community, public transport, Civil Protection Department, Disability Commission, Infrastructure Malta and Transport Malta were all present.