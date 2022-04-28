د . إAEDSRر . س

Still Alive: High-Profile Football Agent Mino Raiola Clarifies He Hasn’t Died After Whole World Erupts

Italian super football agent Mino Raiola has confirmed he is still alive after news that he had died following a battle with lung disease spread rapidly across the world.

“Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off, second time in four months they kill me,” Raiola tweeted. “Seem also able to resuscitate.”

Raiola is well known in the footballing world as the agent of some of the game’s biggest players like Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba, Marco Verratti, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matthijs de Ligt, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Born in 1967, the Italian national has built himself as one of the most influential figures in the game, often drawing the ire of football clubs the players he represented played for.

He brokered some of football’s record-breaking transfers and was estimated to be worth around €72 million last year.

News of his death spread rapidly around the world today, with several media outlets reporting he had died, Raiola’s Wikipedia page updated to include a date of death and several people within the footballing world tweeting their condolences.

