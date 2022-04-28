Still Alive: High-Profile Football Agent Mino Raiola Clarifies He Hasn’t Died After Whole World Erupts
Italian super football agent Mino Raiola has confirmed he is still alive after news that he had died following a battle with lung disease spread rapidly across the world.
“Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off, second time in four months they kill me,” Raiola tweeted. “Seem also able to resuscitate.”
Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate.
— Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) April 28, 2022
Born in 1967, the Italian national has built himself as one of the most influential figures in the game, often drawing the ire of football clubs the players he represented played for.
He brokered some of football’s record-breaking transfers and was estimated to be worth around €72 million last year.
News of his death spread rapidly around the world today, with several media outlets reporting he had died, Raiola’s Wikipedia page updated to include a date of death and several people within the footballing world tweeting their condolences.
Share this story to raise awareness