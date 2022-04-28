Still Alive: High-Profile Football Agent Mino Raiola Clarifies He Hasn’t Died After Whole World Erupts

“Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off, second time in four months they kill me,” Raiola tweeted. “Seem also able to resuscitate.”

Italian super football agent Mino Raiola has confirmed he is still alive after news that he had died following a battle with lung disease spread rapidly across the world.

Raiola is well known in the footballing world as the agent of some of the game’s biggest players like Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba, Marco Verratti, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matthijs de Ligt, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Born in 1967, the Italian national has built himself as one of the most influential figures in the game, often drawing the ire of football clubs the players he represented played for.

He brokered some of football’s record-breaking transfers and was estimated to be worth around €72 million last year.