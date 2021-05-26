Superhuman! Neil Agius Will Be Warming Up For Record-Breaking Tunisia-Sicily Swim With Three Laps Around Gozo

For most of us, a warm-up consists of a light stretch or run around the block but for ultra-endurance swimmer Neil Agius, it looks somewhat different.

In the lead-up to his world record breaking attempt to swim from Tunisia to Sicily later this year, the superhuman athlete has first decided to do a few warm-up laps swimming around the island of Gozo.

Yes, Agius will be ‘warming up’ with a swim around Gozo on three consecutive days, something most of us would never dream of doing.

Agius will be swimming around Gozo on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd June – that’s three swims in three days!

And this isn’t a leisurely swim either. In fact, it will take Agius 12 hours to swim around Gozo each day and while he welcomes the idea of people joining him and supporting him, he will be doing it at night time.

All this is in preparation for his mammoth task of swimming from Tunisia to Sicily, a total of 153 kilometers in support of his initiative Wave of Change. If Agius completes the cross-continental swim, he would have set a new world record.

Wave of Change is an initiative founded by Agius in a bid to raise awareness about the need to safeguard Malta’s environment and to inspire and support people looking to leave a positive impact on their surroundings.

Last year, the ultra-endurance swimmer set the bar when he swam from Sicily to Malta, which covered a total of 100 kilometres.

With the distance between Tunisia and Sicily coming in at 153 kilometres, his next challenge is shaping up to be far more dangerous and testing.

Tag someone who loves a good challenge