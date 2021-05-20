Ta’ Qali Indoor Pool Will Remain Open Until 2022 Following Discussions Between SportMalta And MFA

SportMalta is in discussion with the Malta Football Association to keep the Ta’ Qali pool open until at least the end of 2022, Lovin Malta is reliably informed.

The pool was originally shut down by the MFA due to financial hardships incurred as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, where a ban on organised sports meant the pool was out of use for several months.

Although the executive committee originally planned to shut the pool down, with plans to turn it into a more lucrative, commercially-driven fan engagement project, sources have told Lovin Malta that it will remain open until at least the end of 2022.

SportMalta is currently in talks with the MFA to keep the pool open until the end of next year, “by which time the country should have other indoor facilities,” Lovin Malta was told.

The initial announcement of the pool’s closure sparked strong reactions online from the local sporting community, with many highlighting how sports in Malta are considered secondary to everything else.

There are only two indoor pools in Malta, the one in Ta’ Qali and another at Inspire in Marsascala.

However, two projects are underway to build more indoor pools, one in Cottonera Sports Complex and another in Gozo, with expectations for them to be completed over the next two years.

Tag someone who needs to know this