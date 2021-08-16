Take Action Against Fan Who Hurled Racist Abuse At Santa Lucia Goalkeeper, Football Clubs Urge

Floriana FC and Santa Lucia FC have urged local authorities to take action against a fan who hurled racist abuse at a player during a match over the weekend.

The two teams faced each other as the BOV Premier League kicked off with. But proceedings were marred after Santa Lucia goalkeeper Julani Archibald faced racist abuse from the stands on his debut with the team.

“Happy to make my debut for my new club. On the other hand, it’s sad that in today’s world fans are still being racist,” Archibald said in a post-game Facebook status.

“I’m proud of being black but there’s no room for racism in our game,” he said.

Following the incident, Santa Lucia stood by its goalkeeper and condemned the racist actions, while calling on the Malta Football Association to investigate the matter further.

“The club has officially informed Malta Football Association to take strong, effective and urgent action against those responsible for this appalling behaviour,” it said.

Opponent side Floriana FC also took to social media to condemn the racist actions, stating that it will offer “no protection to this unacceptable behaviour” and also urged authorities to take action against the person responsible for the abuse.

“Under no circumstances, and irrespective of any match tension or any form of provocation, can such disgusting actions be tolerated,” it said.

Floriana FC also noted how the players and coaches are bound by contract to commit themselves against racism and other discriminatory acts in football.

The Malta Football Association has also explicitly, and repeatedly, condemned racism in football yet no hardline action has been taken to prevent these incidents from happening in stadiums.

In fact, local football players have on numerous occasions been privy to racist abuse over the past year, including Raiders GFC football player Maya Lucia and Birkirkara FC’s Paul Mbong.

“I want to thank my teammates and the coaching staff for standing up for me in this difficult period of time,” Archibald ended.

Tag someone who needs to know this