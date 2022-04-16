Meet Team Shajipappan: The Indian-Maltese Team Kicking Ass In Tug Of War Tournaments Abroad

Meet Team Shajipappan Malta, a Maltese Tug of War team of Indian descent. A team that has represented the country internationally.

In 2019, the team competed in Rome, Italy, in a competition that saw countries across the continent go head-to-head, and Shajipappan emerged as runner-up.

They took it up a notch one year later, crowning themselves champions whilst hosting a European Tug Of War championship in Malta.

Some stellar results considering that the team was formed in 2017.

Shajipappan was born during celebrations of the traditional festival of Onam in Malta, from members of a large and close Indian community on the island.

“We will eternally be a part of Malta. That is why we named our team Shajipaappan Malta.”

It was from there that they continued to practice and grow together, even becoming part of various charities in Malta’s Indian community.