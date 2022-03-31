Three Quarter Finals In Three Tournaments: Maltese Tennis Sensation Tears It Up Internationally

Maltese tennis sensation Francesca Curmi (ranked 1,325) has come off the back of a magnificent three-tournament stint that saw her make a quarter-final appearance in each competition.

Each competition involved an arduous qualification of no less than three matches. But Francesca rose to the challenge and overcame her opposition, even when faced with opponents of higher international ranking.

After getting out of the qualification zone, Francesca met with athletes who, like her, hammered their way through the qualification phase. And more often than not, the athletes were highly ranked.

Regardless, 19-year-old Curmi defeated the likes of Italian athlete Federica Bilardo (726), Slovakian Eszter Meri (788), and German athlete Sina Hermann (447) on two separate occasions.

You can catch the highlights of her record by clicking here.