Two Assists From Malta’s Maria Farrugia In Thrilling Match Between Sunderland And Sheffield United

Maltese footballer Maria Farrugia provided the key assists to both goals in Sunderland’s thrilling 2-2 draw against Sheffield United on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Gozitan has been under contract with Sunderland since 2019 and is making a name for herself overseas.

The draw sees Farrugia’s Sunderland keep to ninth position with thirteen points, sitting four points behind Sheffield United and 22 points behind league leaders Liverpool, who they are set to face next Sunday.

Farrugia was recently featured as one of Lovin Malta’s 13 female athletes killing it abroad in her sport.

