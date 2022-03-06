Two Maltese Children Strike Gold In Danish Martial Arts Tournament

Two youngsters came, saw, and conquered an international martial arts tournament held in Denmark on the weekend of 26th February. The taekwondo tournament, known as the Esbjerg Cup, saw a 10-year-old Jean Schembri and 12-year-old Michela Scerri overcome all opposition, to each return back home with gold medals wrapped around their necks. Scerri took to the battlefield in her respective category – the -37kg and literally steamrolled her way to the gold medal. Referees saw both fights end prematurely after the young athlete achieved what is known as a ‘twenty-point gap’ in each fight.

In the sport of taekwondo, a twenty-point gap is a score difference that ends the match outright. A win declared ‘by superiority’. Battling it out in the male’s -37kg, Schembri showcased his skill in an exuberant final against a Danish athlete, with a close match that saw the scoreline drawn for the entirety of the match. In the final round, however, an illegal move performed by Schembri’s adversary disqualified him outright.

The team was led by National Coach Sajad Habibi, and attended by two other athletes in the Maltese team; a junior athlete, Nia Tabakova, and a senior Maltese national player, Mamadou Balde, both of whom came home with a hard-fought bronze medal. All four athletes are a product of Santa Venera Taekwondo, a martial arts club currently managed by Habibi himself. They are also a product of the National Fight League – a fighting league that sees them combat Malta-based opposition on a weekly basis.

