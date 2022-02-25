UEFA Moves This Season’s Champions League Final From St Petersburg To Paris As Ukraine Crisis Escalates

This season’s much-coveted final for the UEFA Champion’s League has officially been moved from St Petersburg to Paris in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The announcement followed an emergency meeting called on Friday morning, attended by UEFA’s executive committee.

The decision – a response to Russia’s military assault upon Ukraine – will now see one of Europe’s most sought-after events take place at the Stade de France.

A statement issued by UEFA confirmed the decision:

“UEFA wish to express thanks and appreciation to the French president Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football’s most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis,” they wrote.

“At today’s meeting, it was also decided that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing in UEFA competitions will be required to play their home matches at neutral venues until further notice.”