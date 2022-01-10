Vaccine-Skeptic Novak Djokovic Wins Right To Play In Australia Following Court Case

Novak Djokovic won a sensational victory over the Australian government last Monday, one which saw the country overturn its cancellation of the player’s VISA on COVID-19 grounds. Djokovic, currently the number one ranked tennis player, was released from detention with immediate effect. The standoff garnered major international interest over the past few days when Australians refused to bend regulations in favour of the super-athlete.

He was able to acquire a written exemption which allowed him to travel to Australia without needing to be vaccinated, owing to a COVID-19 infection one month prior. But this did not deter further comment: “My issue here with vaccines is if someone is forcing me to put something in my body. That I don’t want. For me that’s unacceptable,” Djokovic said. The 34-year-old’s arrival in Melbourne last week came with hopes of breaking a record 21st Grand Slam title. But rather, the star had failed to present a solid medical reason for not being vaccinated. As a result, his visa was revoked and he was moved to a detention facility pending deportation. Within this facility, he was even denied the chance to train for the upcoming tournament. Djokovic’s arrival coincided with one of Australia’s largest daily jumps in COVID-19; with over 22, 000 cases confirmed on his day of arrival. This, amid the tight restrictions imposed by the Australian against foreigners entering the country.