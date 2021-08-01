WATCH: Challenge Accepted! Maltese Arm Wrestler To Take On World Champion

Maltese arm wrestler Kersten Mercieca is bracing himself for the game of his life.

Next year, the arm wrestler, who goes by the name Kersten Prodigy, will take on none other than Bozhidar Simeonov, the reigning world champion of the under 80kgs category, in a match-up in Malta next February.

And for Kersten, the stakes really couldn’t be higher as he tries to prove himself on the biggest stage possible.

It all started when Kersten met Simeonov at an arm-wrestling match in Turkey last June.

“I spoke to him, he was super nice, and I decided to challenge him,” Kersten told Lovin Malta.

So challenge him he did, in a public YouTube video that very soon reached Simeonov’s ears.