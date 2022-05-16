Watch: Haley Bugeja Scores Belter Against Inter Milan In Sassuolo’s Last Game Of Season

Sassuolo Femminile has ended their Serie A season with a spectacular 2-1 win over Inter Milan, and a winning goal scored by Malta’s Haley Bugeja.

The action that led to the goal saw a quick-paced Bugeja storm down the right flank of the pitch, beating several players along the way.

Upon reaching the final third, Bugeja connected with a one-two pass with teammate Michela Cambiaghi, who returned the ball back to Bugeja in the penalty area.

Bugeja then converted with a sublime finish, securing the win in the last fixture of the season.