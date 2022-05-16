Watch: Haley Bugeja Scores Belter Against Inter Milan In Sassuolo’s Last Game Of Season
Sassuolo Femminile has ended their Serie A season with a spectacular 2-1 win over Inter Milan, and a winning goal scored by Malta’s Haley Bugeja.
The action that led to the goal saw a quick-paced Bugeja storm down the right flank of the pitch, beating several players along the way.
Upon reaching the final third, Bugeja connected with a one-two pass with teammate Michela Cambiaghi, who returned the ball back to Bugeja in the penalty area.
Bugeja then converted with a sublime finish, securing the win in the last fixture of the season.
It was her third goal in twelve Serie A appearances this season. A hard-fought campaign that saw the 17-year-old ruled out of playtime owing to some injuries but still finished with five assists to her name.
Nevertheless, the win had the neroverdi end their season in fourth place, behind the likes of AC Milan, Roma, and league leaders Juventus.
