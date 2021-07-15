WATCH: Long Jumper Jeremy Zammit Breaks National Record As He Reaches European Championships Final 

One of Malta’s most promising young athletes, Jeremy Zammit, has become the first Maltese athlete to make it to the finals of the U-20 European championships. Zammit is one of the Maltese athletes currently competing in the U-20 championships being held in Tallinn, Estonia, and secured his place in the final with a record-breaking jump earlier this afternoon.

His jump of 7.58 metres is a personal best as well as a new national record. He smashed the previous record of 7.51 metres which he had set himself two years ago. Zammit finished the day in seventh place out of a total of 12 participants to guarantee him a place in the final which will take place on Friday.

Zammit is one of three athletes representing Malta at the championships, with Graham Pellegrini competing in the 400 metres and Rachela Pace in the triple jump. Pellegrini completed his race in a time of 49.36 seconds while Pace's best jump was of 12.09 metres. All three athletes will be in action again tomorrow.

