Watch: Malta’s First Special Olympics Gold Medallist Celebrates With Touching Embrace From Mother
Malta’s first Special Olympics gold medallist Jacob Farrugia celebrated in style, capping off his historic win with a touching embrace from his mother.
Farrugia hit the top spot in his respective category for Bowling, one of the six sports disciplines in this year’s Games.
The triumphant 10-year-old took his mother’s side, gold medal wrapped around his neck. A moment that brought his mother, Bernardette, to tears.
The wholesome moment was captured by TV presenter Keith Demicoli, who said that “he simply couldn’t stop himself from sharing a moment like this.”
The Special Olympics Invitational Games kicked off on Saturday 14th May and will run up until Wednesday 18th May. That means there’s plenty of time to increase Malta’s haul of medals as over 1,000 athletes prepare to give it their all.
