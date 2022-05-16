Watch: Malta’s First Special Olympics Gold Medallist Celebrates With Touching Embrace From Mother

Malta’s first Special Olympics gold medallist Jacob Farrugia celebrated in style, capping off his historic win with a touching embrace from his mother.

Farrugia hit the top spot in his respective category for Bowling, one of the six sports disciplines in this year’s Games.

The triumphant 10-year-old took his mother’s side, gold medal wrapped around his neck. A moment that brought his mother, Bernardette, to tears.

The wholesome moment was captured by TV presenter Keith Demicoli, who said that “he simply couldn’t stop himself from sharing a moment like this.”