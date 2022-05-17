Watch: Mark Zammit Cutajar Wins Gold In 25m Butterfly At Special Olympics Invitational Games

Mark Zammit Cutajar has won gold in the 25 metres butterfly at the Special Olympics Malta Invitational Games.

Footage sent to Lovin Malta shows Zammit Cutajar storming to victory at the national pool in Tal-Qroqq.

Zammit Cutajar has also already nabbed silver in 25m freestyle final and silver in 25m medley final, as Maltese athletes continue on with a stellar performance during the games.

The Special Olympics Invitational Games kicked off on Saturday 14th May and will run up until Wednesday 18th May.