د . إAEDSRر . س

Watch: Mark Zammit Cutajar Wins Gold In 25m Butterfly At Special Olympics Invitational Games

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Mark Zammit Cutajar has won gold in the 25 metres butterfly at the Special Olympics Malta Invitational Games.

Footage sent to Lovin Malta shows Zammit Cutajar storming to victory at the national pool in Tal-Qroqq.

Zammit Cutajar has also already nabbed silver in 25m freestyle final and silver in 25m medley final, as Maltese athletes continue on with a stellar performance during the games.

The Special Olympics Invitational Games kicked off on Saturday 14th May and will run up until Wednesday 18th May.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

Share to show your support

READ NEXT: Malta's Special Olympics Team Win Big In Waterpolo Demonstration Game

Julian is the Editor at Lovin Malta with a particular interest in politics, the environment, social issues, and human interest stories.

You may also love

View All