WATCH: Paul Pogba And Manchester United Stars Pick Their Favourite Maltese Spots
Manchester United stars Paul Pogba, Victor Lindelof, and Brandon Williams picked out their absolute favourite spots in Malta to create an exclusive postcard for the island.
As part of a lucrative sponsorship deal between Visit Malta and the iconic English club, Pogba and the boys got to sift through some of Malta’s most attractive sites and pick their own personal favourites.
Watch the full video over here.
Beaches were clearly on the top of everyone’s agenda.
Pogba – a keen diver – selected St Peter’s Pool as his go-to swimming zone. For Lindelof and Williams, it was none other than the Blue Lagoon that topped their lists.
“As long as there aren’t sharks,” Pogba jokes.
Valletta, Malta’s UNESCO capital city, also captures the eyes of the star footballers. Fingers crossed that at the end of what could be a successful season for the red devils, that Pogba, Lindelof, Williams and the rest of the team pay Malta a visit!
Take a look at the footballers’ picks below – were you surprised by their picks?
Share with a united fan!