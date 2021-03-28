WATCH: Some Maltese Players Were Disappointed At Last Night’s Result, Coach Admits

Malta’s 2-2 draw away against Slovakia yesterday may have been one of the best results the national football team has achieved in recent years, but some players were left disappointed that they didn’t walk away with a victory.

In his post-match comments, coach Devis Mangia hailed the team’s spirit and attitude throughout the 90 minutes, as well as the winning mentality displayed by some players after the game.

“I’m satisfied because I saw some players who were disappointed at the end of the game, and this is a very big step for me,” he said.