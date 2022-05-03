Watch: Teenage Maltese Athlete Places 6th Globally In Snatch Event At Junior World Championship

Maltese weightlifting queen Tenishia Thornton has just come off the back of a brilliant showing at the IWF Junior World Championships, smashing several records along the way.

Thornton won her group (55kg B category) and hit a 6th place overall finish in the snatch, a 9th place overall in the clean and jerk, and an 8th place overall in the total.

If that’s not enough, all five of her attempts were enough to smash her current senior national record. Not by one or two kilos, but by a whopping 18kg.

She didn’t stop there. Thornton also broke the snatch youth commonwealth record by 6kg, the clean and jerk youth commonwealth record by 5kg, and the total by 10kg.

As a side note, the 16-year-old was one of the youngest competitors in the group.