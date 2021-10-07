WATCH: This Spectacular Miss In A Gozitan Football Game Proves Scoring Really Is The Hardest Thing

The hardest thing in football is to score, as the old adage goes. One Gozitan football team’s glaring miss in seemingly impossible circumstances is proving that.

On Sunday 3rd October, Sannat Lions faced off against SK Victoria Wanderers in the Gozo Football League. Sannat were the ones to make away with all three points, their first of the season.

However, one spectacular miss has stolen the headlines.

A video clip taken from a TVM broadcast has been making the rounds online showing two Sannat players darting on a counter-attack with only the goalkeeper standing in their way.