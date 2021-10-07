WATCH: This Spectacular Miss In A Gozitan Football Game Proves Scoring Really Is The Hardest Thing
The hardest thing in football is to score, as the old adage goes. One Gozitan football team’s glaring miss in seemingly impossible circumstances is proving that.
On Sunday 3rd October, Sannat Lions faced off against SK Victoria Wanderers in the Gozo Football League. Sannat were the ones to make away with all three points, their first of the season.
However, one spectacular miss has stolen the headlines.
A video clip taken from a TVM broadcast has been making the rounds online showing two Sannat players darting on a counter-attack with only the goalkeeper standing in their way.
For many, even among the least football inclined, the next few steps should have been relatively easy – one simple pass and goal would have been secured.
What happened next beggars belief with one player dragging his pass well out wide allowing defenders some kind of chance to preventing a goal. It didn’t stop there with another player arriving in the box firing his shot at his teammate.
Now, no one expects Ronaldo or Messi on the field, but the miss has still left people laughing and wondering about the state of Maltese football.
It’s made its way to Ritratti Leġġendarji, which posted the video with a satirical caption claiming that the clip came from Brazil and Germany’s iconic clash in the 2002 World Cup Final.
Do you think you could have done better?