Women’s Football Scores Big At SportMalta Awards With Haley Bugeja And National Team Taking Home Major Awards

Maltese women’s football scored the SportMalta Awards, with both the national team and its star, Haley Bugeja, taking home major awards.

Bugeja, who has been making waves international after a stellar debut campaign with Sassuolo, won sportswoman of the year.

The rising star has shown an incredible amount of promise and talent, and the whole nation has been glued to her every move ever since she takes on Serie A Femminile. She met up with Lovin Malta in December 2020 to give us insight into her meteoric rise to the top.

Meanwhile, the women’s national team walked away with the team of the year award, with the key members of the squad making waves all across Europe.

It proved to be a successful night for the Malta Football Association, with the men’s national team coach, Devis Mangia, winning coach of the year after a string of impressive results in 2020.