Women’s Football Scores Big At SportMalta Awards With Haley Bugeja And National Team Taking Home Major Awards
Maltese women’s football scored the SportMalta Awards, with both the national team and its star, Haley Bugeja, taking home major awards.
Bugeja, who has been making waves international after a stellar debut campaign with Sassuolo, won sportswoman of the year.
The rising star has shown an incredible amount of promise and talent, and the whole nation has been glued to her every move ever since she takes on Serie A Femminile. She met up with Lovin Malta in December 2020 to give us insight into her meteoric rise to the top.
Meanwhile, the women’s national team walked away with the team of the year award, with the key members of the squad making waves all across Europe.
It proved to be a successful night for the Malta Football Association, with the men’s national team coach, Devis Mangia, winning coach of the year after a string of impressive results in 2020.
Malta's most promising footballer is a 16-year-old girl… and she's just getting started 👑Lovin Malta meets Haley Bugeja, the young footballer who has been making insane waves with the national football team and Serie A side Sassuolo Calcio ⚽
Posted by Lovin Malta on Friday, December 25, 2020
Tenishia Thornton, the 15-year-old weightlifting sensation, won young sportswoman of the year.
Thornton has smashed national records and is helping put Malta on the map after becoming the first person in the island’s history to win a medal at the world championships.
She’s also breaking stereotypes and inspiring others along the way, as detailed in a feature with Lovin Malta.
Lovin Malta: Tenishia Thornton
You probably wouldn’t know it by looking at her, but Tenishia Thornton is probably the strongest teenager you will ever meet.Tenishia is Malta’s highest-ranked weightlifter, showing the nation how one woman displays her sheer strength in a male-dominated field.
Posted by Lovin Malta on Saturday, February 20, 2021
When it came to the men’s section, Dejan Grech won sportsman fo the year for his exploits in eight ball pool.
In February 2020, he was crowned European U-23 champion in a tournament held on home soil. The championship, held at the Dolmen Hotel, won the international sports event of the year award.
Richard Schulteis took home the young sportsman of the year after making an impact in international sailing competitions.
Other major winners included Joseph Muscat, the Malta Basketball Association general secretary, for sports official of the year.
Mark Serge (Ten Pin Bowling) and Klara Zammit (Open Water Swimming) were the winners in the special Olympics categories.
