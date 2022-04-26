Yazmin Zammit Stevens Named Ambassador For Weightlifting And Wins At IWF Competition

The Ambassador team made up of Zammit Steven and Hassona won the overall title, followed by teams Italy and Germany.

Not only was she named ambassador, but Zammit Steven’s team also secured the win for the competition.

Malta’s own star weightlifter Yazmin Zammit Stevens was named an official Athlete Ambassador for the world of weightlifting, at the first-ever International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Street Competition in Switzerland.

The competition happened last Saturday, with Zammit Stevens named ambassador along with Olympic Gold Medalist Meso Hassona, and World Record Holder Lesman Perez from Qatar and Colombia respectively.

With an impressive Clean&Jerk of 215kg, the Hassona and Zammit Stevens pair (Team Ambassador) made an overall total of 535kg and with 891.9 Robi points won the 1st IWF Street Weightlifting Championships.

Altogether, 14 Athletes participated in seven teams (one female and one male per team), Team Austria, Team France, Team Germany, Team Italy, Team Switzerland and two combined teams, Team International (Colombia and Great Britain) and Team Ambassador (Malta and Qatar).

The competition was one of the initiatives being taken by the IWF to bring the sport closer to its audiences in an effort to better its image in the coming years.

It was said that this competition saw a difference from the usual weightlifting competitions which included the event being a mixed team event.

