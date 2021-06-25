Yazmin Zammit Stevens To Compete As Malta’s First Female Weightlifter At Tokyo Olympics

Maltese weightlifter Yazmin Zammit Stevens has been added to the list of athletes who will be representing Malta in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

A recipient of an Olympic Solidarity Scholarship for the past three years, Zammit Stevens has been competing at international level since 2015, including smashing numerous national records.

Her achievements include setting two national records in her Snatch lifts at European Championships in Moscow, Russia earlier this year.