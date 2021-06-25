Yazmin Zammit Stevens To Compete As Malta’s First Female Weightlifter At Tokyo Olympics
Maltese weightlifter Yazmin Zammit Stevens has been added to the list of athletes who will be representing Malta in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
A recipient of an Olympic Solidarity Scholarship for the past three years, Zammit Stevens has been competing at international level since 2015, including smashing numerous national records.
Her achievements include setting two national records in her Snatch lifts at European Championships in Moscow, Russia earlier this year.
Zammit Stevens will be competing in the 64kg category at the summer games, which are scheduled to take place in the Japanese capital between 23rd July and 8th August 2021.
“We are very pleased to see that Malta will be competing in Weightlifting and to see the Maltese contingent slowly building up”, Julian Pace Bonello, President of the Maltese Olympic Committee said.
He went on to highlight that “this is the second time that Malta has competed in weightlifting but Yazmin’s participation will put her on the Maltese history books as being the first Maltese female weightlifter to compete in the games”.
