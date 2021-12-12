Yazmin Zammit Stevens Wins Commonwealth Bronze At IWF Championships: ‘I Had The Time Of My Life’

Yazmin Zammit Stevens has walked away with the bronze medal in the Commonwealth category at the IWF World Championships, Malta’s second medal at the competition.

Zammit Stevens won the medal in the 64kg, which the weightlifter said was the “most competitive meet [she’s] ever participated in”, finishing an impressive 13th in the world, which is the best ever senior ranking for the country.

“We had a mission and we accomplished it…ill definitely want to share more about my experience and more soon but for now let’s just take this in,” she wrote on social media.