WATCH LIVE: Chris Fearne Addresses Urgent Press Conference Days Ahead Of Vaccine Roll-Out And Amidst Flight Suspensions

With six days to go until Malta joins the rest of the European Union in a mass COVID-19 vaccine exercise and hours after the island suspended all flights to and from the UK, Health Minister Chris Fearne is addressing an urgent press conference.

The Deputy Prime Minister called the last-minute press conference earlier this afternoon, amidst what’s already becoming a very busy Christmas week for the global news cycle.

Earlier this weekend, news of a fresh COVID-19 variant infecting hundreds of patients in the UK (and at least one patient in Italy) spurred the closure of many countries’ borders to the northern European country. Mere hours after introducing mandatory quarantine to UK arrivals this morning, Malta went one step further, joining other countries in suspending flights to and from the country altogether.

Meanwhile, the European Union is also expected to officially approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine any moment.

With so many important updates coming in within the last 48 hours, Fearne will most likely face questions on many of the above, but the exact reason behind today’s press conference has not been fully disclosed.

