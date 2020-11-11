High Profile Lawyer Spotted Entering Economic Crimes Unit Following Mizzi Arrest And Schembri Questioning

A high profile lawyer have been spotted entering Malta’s Economic Crimes Unit, following the arrest of disgraced former minister Konrad Mizzi and the questioning of former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri

Gianella De Marco, who is the lawyer of Eman Castgna, brother of Nexia BT’s Manuel Castagne, has been spotted entering the building this morning. Lawyer Stefano Filletti has also been seen entering the department.

Moments before Mizzi’s representatives, Caqnu-linked lawyer Jean-Paul Sammut and former Magistrate and current freemason Carol Peralta were also seen entering the building.

Reports have been linking the issue to WhatsApp conversations found on Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination main suspect Yorgen Fenech’s phone and potential trading in influence. However, well-informed sources have told Lovin Malta that the issue could extend far further.

Mizzi and Schembri are currently subject to a swathe of magisterial inquiries linked to Fenech, namely the ElectroGas deal and the Panama Papers scandal.

Fenech’s 17 Black was listed as the target clients for Tillgate and Hearnville, the two Panamanian companies owned by Schembri and Mizzi. Nexia BT was instrumental in setting up the Panamanian structures, while also finding themselves on committees in the deciding major deals during Mizzi’s tenure.

According to one e-mail found in the Panama Papers, Schembri and Mizzi were set to receive payments of up to $2 million from 17 Black.

Meanwhile, it has been recently revealed that Enemalta forked out €10.3 million to purchase a Montenegrin windfarm from a company linked to Yorgen Fenech.

Schembri was also recently arrested in connection to a money-laundering investigation linked to alleged kickbacks from the citizenship-by-investment scheme. Nexia BT’s Manuel Castagna, Brian Tonna, and Karl Cini were also arrested over the case. They are currently out on police bail and no charges have been filed.

Schembri also remains under investigation for his potential role in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and a potential attempted cover-up.

Recent reports have revealed the extent of Fenech with Malta’s top officials. MFSA Executive Chairman Joseph Cuschieri and MFSA official Edwina Licarii were suspended from their roles following revelations that the pair had gone on a Las Vegas trip with Fenech.

WhatsApp exchanges are also being laid bare. Fenech shared over 700 messages with Malta’s Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis between January 2019 and October 2019.

There are also roughly 800 messages between Fenech and former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s right-hand man, Keith Schembri, who remains under investigation for his potential role in the crime.

It has also been confirmed by inspectors that Muscat, Schembri, and Fenech had a shared WhatsApp group between themselves. Meanwhile, former PN Leader Adrian Delia has also been confirmed to have exchanged messages with the businessman.

There are also claims that Fenech could have potentially had an affair with one sitting cabinet member.

