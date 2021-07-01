NGO Commissioner Resigns As Junior Minister Denies Interference In Audit

Malta’s Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations has submitted his resignation following what was described by press reports as an incident following the withdrawal of an audit he had requested into non-compliant NGOs.

A report in MaltaToday claimed that Anthony Abela Medici resigned after being asked personally by Parliamentary Secretary Clifton Grima to withdraw a request to the NAO for it to carry out an audit of annual returns that had so far not been vetted.

However, in comments to Lovin Malta, Grima categorically denied that he had ever told Abela Medici to withdraw a request to the NAO to audit the annual returns of NGOs.