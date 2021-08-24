NGO Created In Memory Of Julian Spiteri To Complete His Touching Bucket List

The organisation is called ‘Julian’s Bucket List Challenge’ it will be launched with a Malta-Gozo swim that is scheduled to take place on 2nd September.

The 19-year-old passed away in a tragic car accident back in April and this organisation aims to encourage others to “get inspired, push yourself and complete a challenge on Julian’s behalf while supporting the Julian’s Pathfinder Foundation”.

Julian Spiteri wrote a bucket list when he was just 17-years-old and an NGO that is dedicated to completing his inspiring list and subsequently celebrating the young man’s life has been created.

This swim was one of the many items on Julian’s list and it will be completed by 15-20 swimmers and around 20 kayakers made up mostly of his friends and family.

Similar events are aimed to occur annually to encourage people to take up such challenges and simultaneously raise funds for charitable foundations.

This year, the NGO will be donating all proceeds to Ladybird Foundation; an established and fully registered organisation set up to provide joy and relief to terminally, critically or seriously ill children based in Malta.

Julian’s bucket list was discovered by his parents following the heart-breaking accident and his father shared the list on Facebook with some touching personal descriptions.

“The past few days have been particularly heartbreaking as we discovered your bucket list which you wrote 3 years ago. You have already ticked a few, such as having ‘a buzz cut’ (DIY thanks to covid) and you were actively pursuing the ‘visit every country’ goal (Russia was next on your list!),” Spiteri said.

“Unfortunately your time was cut way too short for you to pursue your many other ambitions on your list – inspirational ones such as ‘change the world’, ‘meet an idol’, ‘fast for a week’, ‘have a wikipedia page’ and ‘write a book.’”

The list continued with adventurous, educational and funny goals that his father proudly dictated.

Julian wanted to skydive, become a mentor, get a PhD, see the Northern Lights and milk a cow among several other goals.

“However, the one that touched us most was your 4th item on the list – ‘having a child’. Julian I’m sure you would have excelled at whatever you wanted to do and I’m absolutely certain that you would have also been a great dad,” Spiteri said.

His father concluded by saying that they will do their best to tick off as many items from his bucket list, and through this newly-created NGO, they’re doing just that.

“We will encourage all your friends to do the same in your honour.”

RIP Julian