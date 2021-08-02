NGO Sounds Alarm Over 400 Stranded Migrants In Maltese Search And Rescue Area
The NGO Alarm Phone has raised concerns about the wellbeing of some 400 migrants said to be stranded within Malta’s Search and Rescue area.
Alarm Phone said in a tweet this morning that it had informed the authorities during the night but had received no response.
“Hours later, there is still no trace of help,” the NGO said. “Why should skin colour determine the value of life? Act now!”
🆘️! 3 overcrowded wooden boats adrift in Maltese SAR!
About 400 lives are at risk. All night we have been updating the alleged authorities. Hours later there is still no rescue in sight.
Why should the pigmentation of your skin determine the value of your life? Act Now! pic.twitter.com/wJWBBN7fUN
— Alarm Phone (@alarm_phone) August 2, 2021
The NGO runs a hotline for migrants who require help while crossing the Mediterranean.
The three boats are understood to be located in the vicinity of each other to the east of Tunisia’s Kerkennah Islands.
Lovin Malta has reached out to the Armed Forces of Malta for comment.
The NGO Alarm Phone has repeatedly accused the Maltese and Italian authorities of failing to act to save lives in the Mediterranean in recent years. The NGO has also been accused of false reporting by local authorities on several occasions.
