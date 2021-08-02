NGO Vessel Rescues 106 People, Including Three-Month-Old Infant, From Within Maltese Search And Rescue Area
An NGO rescue vessel has picked up a group of 106 migrants who were stranded within Malta’s search and rescue area (SAR).
In a tweet yesterday, the NGO SOS Mediterranee said that the Ocean Viking rescue vessel had picked up the migrants after they were first spotted by the Sea Watch 3, another NGO-operated ship.
“The youngest survivor rescued in this operation is just three months old,” SOS Mediterranee said, adding that it now had 500 survivors on board.
The SAR team on #OceanViking just rescued 106 people from an overcrowded wooden boat in distress in the Maltese SRR.
The distress case was first spotted by #SeaWatch3.
The youngest survivor rescued in this operation is just 3 months old. We now have 555 survivors on board. pic.twitter.com/AzPH8n9CTN
— SOS MEDITERRANEE (@SOSMedIntl) August 1, 2021
Earlier this morning the NGO Alarm Phone said that it had received reports of some 400 people stranded within Malta’s SAR. The migrants were understood to be in three wooden boats to the east of Tunisia’s Kerkennah Islands.
It is unclear whether the rescued migrants are a part of the same group.
Lovin Malta has reached out to the Armed Forces of Malta but has not received a reply.
