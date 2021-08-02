NGO Vessel Rescues 106 People, Including Three-Month-Old Infant, From Within Maltese Search And Rescue Area

An NGO rescue vessel has picked up a group of 106 migrants who were stranded within Malta’s search and rescue area (SAR).

In a tweet yesterday, the NGO SOS Mediterranee said that the Ocean Viking rescue vessel had picked up the migrants after they were first spotted by the Sea Watch 3, another NGO-operated ship.

“The youngest survivor rescued in this operation is just three months old,” SOS Mediterranee said, adding that it now had 500 survivors on board.