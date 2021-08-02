د . إAEDSRر . س

NGO Vessel Rescues 106 People, Including Three-Month-Old Infant, From Within Maltese Search And Rescue Area

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

An NGO rescue vessel has picked up a group of 106 migrants who were stranded within Malta’s search and rescue area (SAR). 

In a tweet yesterday, the NGO SOS Mediterranee said that the Ocean Viking rescue vessel had picked up the migrants after they were first spotted by the Sea Watch 3, another NGO-operated ship.

“The youngest survivor rescued in this operation is just three months old,” SOS Mediterranee said, adding that it now had 500 survivors on board. 

 

Earlier this morning the NGO Alarm Phone said that it had received reports of some 400 people stranded within Malta’s SAR. The migrants were understood to be in three wooden boats to the east of Tunisia’s Kerkennah Islands. 

It is unclear whether the rescued migrants are a part of the same group. 

Lovin Malta has reached out to the Armed Forces of Malta but has not received a reply.

What do you make of this story?

READ NEXT: Moviment Graffitti Calls For Probe Into Lands Authority Official Who Rented Public Land To His Restaurant For A Pittance

You may also love

View All