Nigel Vella And Sandro Craus Resign From Prime Minister’s Office, Citing Different Reasons

Head of Customer Care at OPM, Sandro Craus, and Deputy Head of Communication, Nigel Vella, have both resigned.

“I’ve been working at the customer care office for the last eight years and I now think it’s time to move on and find other opportunities,” Craus, who is also mayor or Rabat, told Lovin Malta.

Craus formed part of the discourse surrounding the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder after it was revealed that he provided Melvin Theuma, the middleman turned state witness in the assassination, with a no-work government job days after he had arranged the price for the murder.

He noted that his resignation was a mutual agreement between him and Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Vella confirmed with Lovin Malta that he will be vacating the role after four years as deputy head of communication at the OPM. Prior to this, Vella served as communications chief for the Labour Party between 2013 and 2017.

He is expected to take on a position at Malta Enterprise.

Vella was not available for comment at the time of publication.

What do you make of this? Let us know below