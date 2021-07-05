Night Police Patrols In St Julian’s Proposed After Series Of Public Brawls

The St Julian’s local council is proposing increasing police patrols at night to address concerns over street brawls in the area, several of which have been published on social media.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, St Julian’s mayor Albert Buttigieg said that the council was in discussions with police over the issue.

Over the weekend, footage showing a group of people fighting along St George’s Road, Paceville in the early hours of the morning was published online

The victim, a Maltese man, told Lovin Malta that the attack happened after his car hit a woman and her male friend along the road. The man, who said he and his partner were left injured, lamented that he had been attacked in the streets.

“This is not a thing to be happening in our country where rude people make the road theirs as if it is their own and also assaulting people passing by,” he said.

Buttigieg did raise concerns about the number of fights, but still backed the work of police when it came to tackling other crimes, like drug use.

Malta’s seen a number of public fights caught on camera over the last few weeks, especially in hotspots like St Julian’s, which features a number of restaurants, clubs and hotels. Malta’s government has pledged to increase community policing in a number of localities in an effort to clamp down on illegalities.

It remains to be seen whether short-term, concrete action will be taken to address the issue.