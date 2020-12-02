Nine-Month-Old Baby Amongst Five Killed By Drunk Driver In Germany

A nine-month-old baby is amongst the five people that were killed by a drunk driver who ploughed his car into a crowd of people in the city of Trier, Germany.

Another 15 people were left injured.

The incident happened yesterday just before 2pm, when the 51-year-old perpetrator, driving an SUV, drove onto a pedestrianised area in the historic centre of the city.

Peter Fritzen, a public prosecutor, confirmed that the perpetrator had drunk considerable amounts of alcohol. Having said that, there was no sign of a religious or political motive.

The 51-year-old was arrested and his vehicle was seized.

Shortly after this took place, schools in the vicinity were informed of the incident and parents were asked to pick up their children.

Since the Berlin Christmas market truck attack that killed 12 back in 2016, Germany has tightened security on pedestrian zones.

