Nine Road Traffic Deaths In First Three Months Of 2022 With Accidents In Malta Climbing 25%

Nine people died in road traffic accidents during the first three months of 2022, with the total number of traffic accidents climbing by 25.5%.

Figures released by the NSO that cover January to March 2022 showed that there had been 3,595 traffic accidents over the period.

The number of casualties also climbed to 324 when compared with the same period in 2021. 44 drivers, 10 passengers and 27 pedestrians/cyclists suffered grievous injuries.

Five drivers and four pedestrians (eight men and one woman) died over the first three months of the year. However, there is a slight discrepancy with public data, which accounts 10 deaths during the period.

The nine deaths included four drivers hitting another vehicle, a driver crashing into a property, three pedestrians hit by a vehicle and a vehicle hitting a person riding a horse sulky.

Cyclists involved in traffic accidents amounted to 13, of whom five suffered grievous injuries.

The highest number of road traffic casualties occurred on Saturdays with 63 casualties, while the highest number of road traffic accidents occurred on Wednesdays with 598 cases.

The highest incidence of road traffic accidents was registered in Birkirkara with 260 cases, followed by Qormi and Mosta, with 198 and 162 cases respectively.

