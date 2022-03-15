Nine Year Sentence For Valletta Man Who Showed Porn And Defiled Seven-Year-Old Niece

A man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after being found guilty of defiling a minor within his family.

The man, 55-year-old from Valletta, admitted to both exposing his cousin’s seven-year-old daughter to pornography as well as having sexual activities with her.

The crimes took place at the man’s home in May 2019.

The girl, who is 10 now but was nine-years-old at the time of defilement, was under his care at the time.

He pleaded guilty to charges of defiling a minor, violent indecent assault as well as possessing and circulating pornographic material in his home in Valletta.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit ordered the man’s name not to be published publicly; however, his name will be included on the sex offender’s register.

Police Inspector Joseph Busuttil prosecuted.