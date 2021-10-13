No COVID-19 Patients In ITU As Only 18 New Cases Found In Malta

18 new cases of COVID-19 have been found in Malta alongside 13 new recoveries over the last 24 hours in Malta, the island’s health authorities have announced.

This means active cases have risen slightly since yesterday, to 285.

There has been a total of 459 COVID-19 related deaths in Malta since the outbreak of the pandemic.

A total of seven patients are currently being treated in Mater Dei Hospital, none of whom are being treated in the ITU.