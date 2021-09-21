No COVID-19 Swab, No Entry, Malta International Airshow Tells Two-Year Olds

Children must present a negative PCR test carried out 72 hours before the entry date or a negative rapid test carried out 24 hours in advance.

However, the organisers raised eyebrows last night when they announced new COVID-19 protocols for the event, lowering the age ceiling for mandatory swab tests from five to two years old.

The popular airshow is returning after a three-year absence, with the world-renowned Red Arrows set to wow the crowds with their aerial stunts.

Children as young as two years old will have to present a negative COVID-19 test to be allowed to attend the upcoming Malta International Airshow this weekend.

The swab rule is over and above other COVID-19 rules being implemented, including an obligation for guests to wear a mask at all times.

With children not yet being offered the COVID-19 vaccine, swab tests are being seen as substitutes for vaccination certificates, but the airshow’s rules go beyond national protocols.

Children between the ages of five to eleven can enter Malta by presenting a negative COVID-19 test, while those younger than five must only fill out a digital passenger locator form for contact tracing purposes.

The airshow’s rules angered several people, with many parents demanding a refund and questioning the logic of the new rules.

“So my two-year old son can easily enter Malta without the need of a test, attend the airshow at the beach without the need of a test, but has to test for the static display in open air?” one person inquired. “Seriously, who comes up with this stuff?! Way to push away the future generations even further.”

“This is beyond ridiculous now,” one woman commented. “Open air event, masks at all times, no touching or closed spaces involved and we expect 2-year-olds to be swabbed to be able to enjoy this experience.”

“Kids have lost so much, the least the authorities could do is to help them catch up with cultural, sports, outdoor, social, artistic activities not to punish them even further!”

“And it’s not a question of you know the rules, choose your options as we chose to attend and bought tickets when PCRs were not required.”

Lovin Malta has asked the airshow why it has changed the rules.

Photo left: Malta International Airshow, Photo right: Stock image

