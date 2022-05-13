No Demolition And Excavation Works In Malta’s Tourism Zones From 15th June To 30th September

No demolition and excavation works will be permitted within tourism areas between 15th June and 30th September 2022.

The ban covers streets in areas like Sliema, Gzira, Marsaskala, Birzebbuġa, Birgu, Isla, Bormla, Marsaxlokk, Mellieħa, Rabat, Mdina, St Julian’s, Swieqi, St Paul’s Bay, Wied Iż–Żurrieq, and Floriana.

In Gozo, the ban affects Marsalforn, Għasri, Mġarr, Għajnsielem, Qala, Sannat, San Lawrenz, Victoria, Xagħra, and Xlendi.

The full list can be found on the website of the Malta Tourism Authority.

However, the ban is oftentimes ignored by developers, who look to push through their works regardless of regulation.

Any illegal demolition and excavation works carried out between 15th June and 30th September 2020 may be reported to the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) on telephone number 8004 9000 or on 99637508 (Malta) and 99098855 (Gozo) after office hours.

Persons wishing to add more streets to the list for 2023 are invited to send requests to the MTA through their respective Local Council on [email protected] by 31st August 2022.