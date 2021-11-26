No Excuse For Violence And Abuse: Activists To Remember 16 Women Murdered By Partners In Valletta Tonight 

Activists will be remembering 16 women who were killed by their partners in Malta since 2010 to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against women this evening.

The demonstration was due to be held yesterday but was postponed till today because of the bad weather.

The event is being organised by Moviment Graffitti, the Women’s Rights Foundation and Young Progressive Beings, to remember those women who were “murdered by their partners, boyfriends or husbands since 2010 in Malta, 16 women who have been victims of the ultimate form of violence – murder”.

Activists will be meeting outside the law courts at 5.30pm this evening and have invited members of the public to join.